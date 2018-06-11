This stylish standing desk could revolutionize your work routine

Story highlights This Varidesk standing desk could change how you go about your work day

Working a desk job can actually kill you. Well, maybe not the job itself, but the sitting part could. A 2017 study from the Annals of Internal Medicine shows that there is a direct relationship between time spent sitting and your risk of early mortality. That information alone should be enough to motivate folks to get moving. However, the sad reality is that many working professionals aren't prepared to sacrifice productivity in order to leave their desks and go for a walk. That's what's so great about a standing desk.

We've had our eye on the Varidesk Prodesk 60 Electric ($995; varidesk.com) for quite some time. Although pricey, this model has a number of features that we think justify the cost.

For one, the Prodesk 60 is motorized so that it can be effortlessly raised and lowered at the push of a button.

It's also important to consider the look and size of the Prodesk 60. The spacious desktop is available in 48- and 60-inch widths, meaning there's room to set up multiple monitors or to spread out and take notes. And while many standing desks are designed to sit atop existing desks, the Prodesk 60 stands freely on a sturdy steel frame and acts as one unit. Available in five different finishes -- butcher block, reclaimed wood, dark wood, white and black -- this piece is attractively designed to look great and function smoothly within your home or office.

The best part about the Prodesk 60 when it comes to functionality is that it doesn't rely on any preprogrammed height settings. Instead, it goes up and down freely so that it can be stopped at your desired height. This feature lets you maintain a comfortable stance and proper posture while working.

We'd recommend also buying one of the Varidesk Anti-Fatigue Mats (starting at $50; varidesk.com) to go along with your desk setup. When we tested the Prodesk 60, the added support of the cushioned mat made the standing experience much easier on the feet, knees, hips and back.

