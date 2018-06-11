Chinese missile launchers reappear on disputed South China Sea island

(CNN) A series of Chinese missile systems have reappeared on a disputed island in the South China Sea, days after satellite imagery appeared to show they had been removed.

But in new intelligence analysis released Monday, the organization said the weapons had reappeared on Woody Island on the Paracel island chain.

Satellite images provided to CNN on June 11 show before and after images of Woody Island.

In their initial analysis of the surface-to-air missile systems' removal, ISI said it was possible they had simply been redeployed to another island, or moved as part of a drill.

When the original images were released, experts were extremely skeptical that the launchers had been permanently removed, suggesting instead they may have been sent for maintenance.

