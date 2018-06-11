Singapore summit: The key moments

(CNN) Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shook hands Tuesday in front of the world's cameras, against the backdrop of flags of the United States and North Korea.

The leaders approached each other on a red carpet from separate outdoor hallways at the airy and luxurious Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

When it came time to finally shake hands, the they both flashed guarded smiles. Trump briefly touched Kim's right upper arm, then they turned to face the cameras.

The leaders moved off to the side, greeted by two individuals who appeared to be translators.

A camera from above showed them touching each others' arms in a friendly manner, with remarkably relaxed body language considering the magnitude of the moment.

