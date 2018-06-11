Breaking News

Singapore summit: The key moments

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 10:11 PM ET, Mon June 11, 2018

(CNN)Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shook hands Tuesday in front of the world's cameras, against the backdrop of flags of the United States and North Korea.

The leaders approached each other on a red carpet from separate outdoor hallways at the airy and luxurious Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.
When it came time to finally shake hands, the they both flashed guarded smiles. Trump briefly touched Kim's right upper arm, then they turned to face the cameras.
The leaders moved off to the side, greeted by two individuals who appeared to be translators.
    A camera from above showed them touching each others' arms in a friendly manner, with remarkably relaxed body language considering the magnitude of the moment.
    As they retreated to a private room for talks, both could be seen talking and even smiling from time to time.
    Trump and Kim approached each other at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa, Singapore before shaking hands.
    In the meeting room, the leaders sat side-by-side. Trump leaned forward with his hands clasped. Kim leaned to his left in a casual manner toward the US President.
    Trump spoke first.
    "I feel really great, we're about to have a great discussion," Trump said. "I think it will be tremendously successful, and it's my honor and we will have a terrific relationship. I have no doubt."
    Kim then gave a few words.
    "It has not been easy to come to this point. For us the past has been holding us back, and old practices and prejudices have been covering our eyes and ears, but we have been able to overcome everything to arrive here today," Kim said in Korean.
    They then reached over to shake each hands, again smiling.