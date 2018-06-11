(CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went on a surprise tour of downtown Singapore on Monday night, just hours before he was due to take part in a landmark meeting with US President Donald Trump.

At around 6:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. ET) motorcycles and police vehicles were seen gathering outside the St. Regis Hotel, where the leader is staying during the highly-anticipated summit.

Several hours later, camera crews captured Kim and his entourage entering another luxury hotel on the island: the Marina Bay Sands -- a 55-floor hotel and entertainment mecca with an infinity pool, lookout point, and the Ce La Vi bar and restaurant on the rooftop.

Balakrishnan (L) shared this photo of himself alongside Kim and Singapore's education minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday night.

Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted a selfie with Kim on the surprise walkabout late Monday.

The tweet showed Balakrishnan, Kim and Singapore's education minister Ong Ye Kung smiling broadly at the camera along with the caption: "#jalanjalan #guesswhere?"

