(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are set to make history in a one-on-one meeting scheduled to be held in Singapore on Tuesday.

-- Actor Robert De Niro's remarks were bleeped out on Sunday night at the Tony Awards for dropping the f-bomb about President Trump while introducing a performance.

-- Yes, we have more pandas! Wild panda population is on the rise, thanks to Chinese conservationists.