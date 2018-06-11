'We'll miss you greatly,' Nigerians mourn reggae star Ras Kimono

Breaking News

African music is on the up, as evidenced by the diverse range of exciting and internationally popular artists that come from and are inspired by the continent.
Fuse ODG is the most popular Afrobeats artist on Spotify according to data provided by the music streaming service. The artist also started the TINA movement, which stands for This Is New Africa.
Angelique Kidjo is a Benin-born singer with two Grammy awards under her belt. She has spoken out on Ebola hysteria, AIDS, female genital mutilation and homosexuality.
Arguably Senegal's most famous musical export is Akon, a multi-platinum selling artist and producer who has collaborated with Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.
Nigeria's soul superstar Nneka combines reggae and afrobeat in her music, while her lyrics tackle politics, love and forgiveness.
Nigeria-based twins Paul and Peter Okoye, who form musical group P-Square, perform at the 2008 MTV Africa Music Awards in Abuja, Nigeria.
Fela Kuti is widely regarded as the pioneer of Afrobeat. Born in Nigeria in 1938, he sang throughout the sixties and seventies with his band Africa '70.
South-African singer Lira has released five platinum selling albums over the past decade and was nominated at the BET Awards for "Best International Artist."
Kenya-based afropop group Sauti Sol, which is made up of Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Polycarp Otieno, tops the list of streaming service Mdundo's most downloaded artists.
Wizkid has become a well-known artist within the past decade with consistent hits such as "Tease me/Bad Guys" in 2011, "Pakurumo" in 2012 and "Ojuelegba" in 2015. Most recently he featured on Drake's One Dance.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage once sang back-up for George Michael. She then participated in the UK version of the TV talent show, X-Factor, and went on to release her own music.
D'banj was born into a military family in Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria but went on to musical stardom. American hip-hop icon, Kanye West, appeared in the video for his catchy 2012 single, Oliver Twist.
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Nigerian reggae singer Ras Kimono has died aged 60, after a short illness.

Born Ukeleke Elumelu Onwubuya, Ras Kimono, alongside his Massive Dread Band, won several awards and was prominent in the Nigerian music scene for his socially-conscious lyrics.
Kimono's music addressed the country's various socio-political problems and his debut album 'Under Pressure,' was a huge hit in the Nigerian music scene in the late 80s.
Kimono also addressed the ills of South Africa's apartheid regime through his song 'Kill Apartheid.'
    Rapper Falz's 'This is Nigeria' video holds up a mirror for the country
    The reggae singer, who recently celebrated his birthday, died on Sunday morning after taking ill ahead of a scheduled trip to the US, according to local media.
    Many Nigerians, such as lawmaker Shehu Sani, took to social media to pay tribute to the music star.
    Sani spoke of Kimono's impact in tackling injustice through his music.
    "Ras Kimono.. made an immeasurable contribution in the field of arts. He used music for political awakening. He was not a praise singer for the establishment. His songs were for the poor and for his country. Adieu," Sani wrote on Twitter.
    Nigerian musicians tend to avoid political commentary, partly due to an ingrained fear of persecution from the powerful ruling class.
    One notable exception was legendary Afrobeats star Fela Kuti who frequently clashed with Nigeria's military regime -- at huge personal cost to him.
    Another senator, Ben Murray Bruce also paid tribute to Kimono on Twitter, writing: "I feel so sad hearing about the death of reggae legend Ras Kimono. He redefined the face of music and there will be none like him. He will be dearly missed."
    Others recalled how Kimono's music was a part of their childhood and a staple of birthday parties growing up.