'We'll miss you greatly,' Nigerians mourn reggae star Ras Kimono

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian reggae singer Ras Kimono has died aged 60, after a short illness.

Born Ukeleke Elumelu Onwubuya, Ras Kimono, alongside his Massive Dread Band, won several awards and was prominent in the Nigerian music scene for his socially-conscious lyrics.

Kimono's music addressed the country's various socio-political problems and his debut album 'Under Pressure,' was a huge hit in the Nigerian music scene in the late 80s.

Kimono also addressed the ills of South Africa's apartheid regime through his song 'Kill Apartheid.'

The reggae singer, who recently celebrated his birthday, died on Sunday morning after taking ill ahead of a scheduled trip to the US, according to local media

Read More