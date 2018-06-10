A Pennsylvania man spoke to reporters about a dead body. Turns out it was his mom.

(CNN) It seemed like an ordinary interview with a man reacting to a crime committed in his neighborhood.

The body of a woman had been found in a creek May 31, and local reporters descended on Bradford County, Pennsylvania, looking for answers.

A reporter from CNN affiliate WNEP-TV in Scranton found a man, Matthew Haverly, and began asking questions as the camera rolled. Haverly lived across the street from the crime scene.

"It's sad to say that that's someone's either daughter, mother or whatever," Haverly told WNEP. "I think it was some kind of a hit, and something happened. Something went bad, and this is like a rural area, so they just wanted to plant the body somewhere else besides wherever the hell they were from."

"It would be like a place where people from the city would want to put a body because most likely it wouldn't be found," he said.

