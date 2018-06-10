Promposal vandalizes a national monument

Story highlights The offense is punishable by up to six months in prison

The National Park Service is seeking tips to find the culprit

(CNN) It's not often a "promposal" can lead to prison, but that could be the result of a proposal made using the Colorado National Monument.

An invitation to prom and two other comments were found spray-painted onto the side of the monument in late May by a person who lives near the monument. The vandalism could be punishable by three to six months in prison and a fine of up to $500.

A Saturday post on the monument's Facebook page seeks tips on who sprayed the graffiti.

Ranger Frank Hayde, a representative for the monument, said, "We've actually had some pretty decent success in solving these cases. Obviously, not all these cases can be solved, but sometimes through tips and other means we're able to do so."

The hope is that the perpetrator will come forward on their own, he said.

