High school valedictorian says she tried to speak about sexual assault and her mic was cut off

(CNN) Lulabel Seitz spoke freely about her immigrant family, her dreams and even the wildfires that forced her school to close last year. But four minutes into her graduation speech, the valedictorian says her microphone was abruptly cut off when she tried to mention being sexual assaulted at school.

"Because the class of 2018 has demonstrated time and time again that we may be a new generation but we are not too young to speak up, to dream and to create change. Which is why, even when some people on this campus, those same people ....," she told her fellow graduates last weekend before her microphone was disconnected.

The 17-year-old graduating from Petaluma High School in Petaluma, California -- a city about 40 miles north of San Francisco -- says she was sexually assaulted on campus by someone she knew but school administrators did not take action despite her formal complaints.

She also said that she was warned not mention it her in speech.

"They just told me to not talk about it because it wouldn't help," she told CNN a week after the graduation ceremony.

