Paris, France (CNN) After six months, ten tournaments and over 2,700 tries, the men's Sevens World Series title was decided by the final game in Paris.

South Africa, who went into the tournament seven points adrift of Fiji, faced England in the last match of the season knowing a win would see them take the spoils.

In a rain-soaked Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday, the Blitzboks duly delivered -- winning the Cup Final 24-14 and successfully defending their championship crown.

It was a cruel blow for Fiji, who suffered a shock defeat to England in the quarterfinals and had to watch on in Paris as their Series lead slipped away, despite having won five of the previous six tournaments.

Tries from Werner Kok, Ryan Oosthuizen and Dewald Human saw the Blitzboks come from behind and achieve a remarkable double -- something the players could only have dreamed of at the start of the weekend.