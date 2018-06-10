Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, in Las Vegas. This was the first Stanley Cup title in the Capitals' 44-year history. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Justify, with jockey Mike Smith, crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown, on Saturday, June 9, in Elmont, New York. Justify is only the 13th horse ever to win the Triple Crown and the first since American Pharoah in 2015. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Stephen Curry, center, of the Golden State Warriors, celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 8, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85. The Warriors have won back-to-back NBA titles and this is their third title in four years. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Rafael Nadal celebrates victory during his men's singles semi-final match against Juan Martin Del Potro during day thirteen of the 2018 French Open on Friday, June 8, in Paris. Nadal won his record 11th French Open title. It is his 17th Grand Slam title overall. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Jeff Horn lands a punch on Terence Crawford in a welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, in Las Vegas. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers licks his bat after hitting a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 6, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Stephen Curry, below, of the Golden State Warriors attempts a layup defended by LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 6, in Cleveland, Ohio. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Simona Halep celebrates victory following the ladies singles final against Sloane Stephens during day fourteen of the 2018 French Open on Saturday, June 9, in Paris. This was Simona Halep's first Grand Slam title. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly dives to score a third-period goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, tying the game at 3-3. The Capitals won 4-3 on Thursday, June 7, in Las Vegas. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos The Florida State Seminoles celebrate after defeating the Washington Huskies during the Division I Women's Softball Championship on Tuesday, June 5, in Oklahoma City. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Greg Inglis of the Maroons is tackled during Game 1 of the State Of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues on Wednesday, June 6, in Melbourne, Australia. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Tim Duckworth of Kentucky throws in the decathlon discus during the NCAA Track and Field championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, June 7. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Marco Cecchinato in the tie break of the fourth set of their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, on Tuesday, June 5. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, center, vies for the ball with Chile's captain Enzo Roco, right, and Guillermo Maripán during the international friendly football match between Serbia and Chile in Austria on Monday, June 4. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez crashes into the seats after making a catch for an out on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' center fielder Odubel Herrera during the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 5 in Chicago. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Cyclists compete in the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré in the south of France on Saturday, June 9. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney is doused with a sports drink following his one hit complete game victory against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, June 5. Hide Caption 17 of 18