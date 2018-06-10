What a shot! 18 amazing sports photos
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, in Las Vegas. This was the first Stanley Cup title in the Capitals' 44-year history.
Rafael Nadal celebrates victory during his men's singles semi-final match against Juan Martin Del Potro during day thirteen of the 2018 French Open on Friday, June 8, in Paris. Nadal won his record 11th French Open title. It is his 17th Grand Slam title overall.
Jeff Horn lands a punch on Terence Crawford in a welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, in Las Vegas.
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers licks his bat after hitting a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 6, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Stephen Curry, below, of the Golden State Warriors attempts a layup defended by LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 6, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Simona Halep celebrates victory following the ladies singles final against Sloane Stephens during day fourteen of the 2018 French Open on Saturday, June 9, in Paris. This was Simona Halep's first Grand Slam title.
Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly dives to score a third-period goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, tying the game at 3-3. The Capitals won 4-3 on Thursday, June 7, in Las Vegas.
The Florida State Seminoles celebrate after defeating the Washington Huskies during the Division I Women's Softball Championship on Tuesday, June 5, in Oklahoma City.
Greg Inglis of the Maroons is tackled during Game 1 of the State Of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues on Wednesday, June 6, in Melbourne, Australia.
Tim Duckworth of Kentucky throws in the decathlon discus during the NCAA Track and Field championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, June 7.
Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Marco Cecchinato in the tie break of the fourth set of their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, on Tuesday, June 5.
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, center, vies for the ball with Chile's captain Enzo Roco, right, and Guillermo Maripán during the international friendly football match between Serbia and Chile in Austria on Monday, June 4.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez crashes into the seats after making a catch for an out on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' center fielder Odubel Herrera during the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 5 in Chicago.
Cyclists compete in the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré in the south of France on Saturday, June 9.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney is doused with a sports drink following his one hit complete game victory against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, June 5.
