Politico: Staffers tape back together presidential records Trump rips up

Washington (CNN) White House aides realized earlier on that they could not stop President Donald Trump from tearing up papers he must preserve to stay in line with the Presidential Records Act, Politico reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the practice.

So to avoid clashing with the law, some staffers have taped his pieces back together "like a jigsaw puzzle," Solomon Lartey, a former records management analyst, told Politico.

Lartey said he got clear tape and reassembled clips Trump had torn up, including a letter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I had a letter from Schumer -- he tore it up," Lartey said. "It was the craziest thing ever. He ripped papers into tiny pieces."

The White House did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

