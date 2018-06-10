Trump told Macron EU worse than China on trade

(CNN) President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron in April that the European Union is worse than China on trade during a conversation that portended the tense end to this year's G7 summit.

In a meeting at the White House during Macron's visit to Washington in April, he suggested the United States and France should work together to resolve shared trade problems with Beijing, prompting Trump to make his remark, a person in the room told CNN.

The source previously told CNN that Trump told Macron during their recent meeting in Washington that there are too many German cars in the United States. The source did not say that Trump explicitly said he wanted all German-made cars out of the US. Trump focused his conversation with Macron on German trade for about 15 minutes in the one-hour meeting.

Trump has been on a tear about German trade and cars in particular, bringing up the issues with other European leaders with whom he has met over the last few months, the source said.