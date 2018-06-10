Washington (CNN) White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were photographed with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals players Saturday amid President Donald Trump's media battle with other professional athletes and sports leagues.

Trump's daughter and son-in-law were snapped at the tony Washington, D.C., restaurant Cafe Milano in the Georgetown neighborhood, posing with members of the team, including playoff MVP Alex Ovechkin.

Videos on social media show the Capitals players entering the restaurant to a standing ovation and later singing "We Are the Champions" with the Stanley Cup from behind the restaurant bar.

The White House's relationships with sports champions is complicated.

Last week, Trump canceled a White House visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate their Super Bowl win because of controversy over standing for the National Anthem at NFL games. And after basketball stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry both expressed disinterest in attending an event at the White House after the NBA finals, Trump on Friday said that neither of their respective teams , the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, would be invited.

Read More