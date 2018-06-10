Peter Navarro says 'there's a special place in hell' for Justin Trudeau

Washington (CNN) Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Donald Trump, escalated the White House's rebuke of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him weak and dishonest on Sunday.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Navarro said on "Fox News Sunday."

He continued, "And that's what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That's what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did, and that comes right from Air Force One."

Navarro's comments added to the White House's continued criticism of Trudeau, who said after Trump left the G7 summit that Canada would impose retaliatory measures to answer Trump's tariffs and warned that Canada would not be "pushed around."

"I will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests," Trudeau said.

Read More