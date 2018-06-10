Breaking News

Melania Trump to attend Ford's Theatre gala

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Updated 5:11 PM ET, Sun June 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

First lady Melania Trump heads back into the White House after hosting the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump heads back into the White House after hosting the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN)First lady Melania Trump is going to a gala at Ford's Theatre on Sunday evening.

Trump will attend the annual gala and will make brief remarks at its conclusion, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tells CNN.
Both Melania and President Donald Trump attended the gala last year, but with the President in Singapore for his upcoming summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the first lady will attend this year's event solo.
On Wednesday, Trump made her first public appearance in front of press cameras in 26 days, attending a hurricane preparedness briefing at FEMA. She had what the president described as a "big operation" for a kidney condition on May 14.

    CNN's Eli Watkins contributed to this report.