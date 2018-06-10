Clinton records robocall for Chris Giunchigliani for Nevada governor

(CNN) Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, endorsed Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani for Nevada governor on Sunday in a robocall posted by the candidate's Twitter account.

The robocall is not Clinton's first -- she recorded endorsements for Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia and J.B. Pritzker's gubernatorial campaign in Illinois -- but it does represent a to-date rare foray into politics for Clinton after the 2016 election. Clinton, despite being the Democratic standard bearer less than two years ago, has largely sat out the 2018 midterms.

Clinton touts Giunchigliani, who faces a Democratic primary in Nevada against fellow Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, as "an extraordinary progressive leader" and "a governor that you can be proud of" in the robocall.

"I am calling to ask you to vote this Tuesday for my friend, Chris G. for governor," Clinton said. "I have known Chris for many years, and I have seen how she has been an extraordinary progressive leader for Nevada. Chris' experience as a special education teacher, along with her many progressive accomplishments in the state Assembly and on the Clark County commission, make her uniquely qualified to stand up for Nevada's children and families."

She adds: "She will be a governor that you can be proud of."

Read More