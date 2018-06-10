Reagan was also annoyed with a Canadian PM named Trudeau

Mark D. Weinberg is the author of "Movie Nights with the Reagans" (Simon & Schuster). He served as Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Press Secretary in the Reagan White House, and as Director of Public Affairs in former President Reagan's office. Weinberg is currently a communications consultant. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Justin Trudeau is not the first Canadian Prime Minister by that last name to annoy a US president. It was no secret that Ronald Reagan had a sometimes strained relationship with Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father.

Mark Weinberg

Reagan was initially leery of the left-leaning Trudeau, but wrote in his diary that, at their first meeting in March, 1981, "I discovered I liked him."

Subsequent meetings, of which there were many, did not always go well, with things getting quite testy at the 1983 Williamsburg Economic Summit when Trudeau and French President François Mitterrand joined forces to oppose a joint statement that supported deploying a class of nuclear weapons while holding out hope that they could be eliminated as the result of negotiations with the Soviet Union.

Perhaps the lowest point in the Reagan-Trudeau relationship came at the 1984 London Economic Summit. While there were the predictable policy differences, what bothered Reagan most about Trudeau was his condescending and lecturing style. At one summit session, Trudeau was so rude to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the official host of the summit, that an appalled Reagan approached her afterward and said: "Margaret, he had no right to speak to you like that," to which Mrs. Thatcher calmly replied : "Women know when men are being childish."

Ronald Reagan had the common sense and respect for diplomatic norms not to air his displeasure in public. He wrote about his feelings in his private diary, but even those words were devoid of any malice or petty personal insults.

Read More