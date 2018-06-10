(CNN) Defending champion Lucas di Grassi secured his first victory of this season in Zurich Sunday as second-placed Sam Bird set up a thrilling finale to the Formula E title race in the New York double-header next month.

Brazil's di Grassi snapped a run of four straight runner-up spots for Audi Sport with a dominant display over 39 laps of the 2.465km street circuit as top level motorsport returned to Switzerland for the first time in 64 years.

Britain's Bird (DS Virgin Racing) took full advantage of a penalty imposed on a clutch of drivers, including title leader Jean-Eric Vergne and his Techeetah teammate Andre Lotterer, for going too fast under a yellow flag.

Jerome Ambrosio also benefited to give Dragon Racing a rare podium in third spot.

Vergne, who had brilliantly worked his way as high as seventh after qualifying 17th, took a drive through penalty and had to battle hard to claim a single point in 10th spot in a chaotic finale.

It has seen the Frenchman's title lead cut to 23 points with 58 points available in the Big Apple next month.

"Bring on New York, we are chasing him," said a delighted Bird. "Sometime you have to ride your luck, we had a bit of luck today," he admitted.

Di Grassi, who has signed up for next season with Audi Sport along with Daniel Abt, winner of the previous round in Berlin, was delighted to claim victory at last.

JUST WATCHED Sebastien Buemi's Formula E simulator training Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sebastien Buemi's Formula E simulator training 01:51

"Finally, I'm super, super happy," he said.

Jaguar's Mitch Evans took pole position and the three points available and led until just before the recharging stop when a charging di Grassi, who had started fifth, came past him.

Only di Grassi and Bird of the front runners escaped sanction to finish well clear of the chasing pack, with Evans eventually finishing sixth, overtaken near the end by former champion Sebastien Buemi.

Di Grassi's victory has elevated him to third in the overall standings but the title battle is between Vergne and Bird, who secured a victory in New York last season and will be looking for a repeat in 2018.