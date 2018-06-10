Story highlights Lucas di Grassi wins Zurich ePrix

Sam Bird in second place

Jean Eric-Vergne back in 10th

(CNN) Defending champion Lucas di Grassi secured his first victory of this season in Zurich Sunday as second-placed Sam Bird set up a thrilling finale to the Formula E title race in the New York double-header next month.

Brazil's di Grassi snapped a run of four straight runner-up spots for Audi Sport with a dominant display over 39 laps of the 2.465km street circuit as top level motorsport returned to Switzerland for the first time in 64 years.

Lucas di Grassi wins the @FIAFormulaE Zurich ePrix 🏁 pic.twitter.com/w6e9lOmnU1 — LAT Images (@latimages) June 10, 2018

Britain's Bird (DS Virgin Racing) took full advantage of a penalty imposed on a clutch of drivers, including title leader Jean-Eric Vergne and his Techeetah teammate Andre Lotterer, for going too fast under a yellow flag.

Jerome Ambrosio also benefited to give Dragon Racing a rare podium in third spot.

Vergne, who had brilliantly worked his way as high as seventh after qualifying 17th, took a drive through penalty and had to battle hard to claim a single point in 10th spot in a chaotic finale.

