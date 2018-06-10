Story highlights Sebastian Vettel wins Canadian GP

(CNN) Sebastian Vettel's 50th career victory in the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday saw him replace Lewis Hamilton at the top of the championship standings to cap an emotional day for the Ferrari team.

It was a dominant pole to checkered flag win on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, named in memory of the former Ferrari legend, who claimed his first Grand Prix victory in Montreal 40 years ago to the day. He died in a crash in 1982.

"Unbelievable, I said how much this place means for Ferrari," said Vettel, now a single point ahead of Mercedes ace Hamilton, who finished a disappointing fifth.

"We had Jacques driving his father's car earlier which was very emotional."

It was the famous team's first win in Canada since 2004 and Vettel knows how much it means to their many followers.

