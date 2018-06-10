A trek from poverty through a war zone they knew nothing about

(CNN) In small groups they trudge along the desolate desert road, young men and some women, from Somalia and Ethiopia. Some carry plastic bags with snacks, plastic water bottles, an extra scrap of clothing.

There are no trees, barely even any vegetation to provide a sliver of shade on this windswept road running along the Yemeni coast. But according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), for as many as 7,000 people who pass this way every month from the Horn of Africa, reaching war-ravaged Yemen brings them ever closer to oil-rich Saudi Arabia, the land of milk and honey, jobs and hope.

Kamal Abdu, an 18-year-old from Ethiopia, arrived just a few hours ago after crossing the Red Sea at night from Somalia. He paid traffickers 5,000 Ethiopian birr -- about $180 -- for the passage.

And now he will walk several days to cross over into Saudi Arabia to find work. "Any work," he says.

He and others like him are largely unaware of the war that has been raging in Yemen for the past three years, a war that has left more than 10,000 dead, and that has brought the specter of famine and malnutrition to compound the misery of the poorest country in the Arab world.

Read More