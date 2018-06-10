Fire breaks out at Baghdad warehouse storing ballot boxes for Iraq's election recount

(CNN) A Baghdad warehouse being used to store ballot boxes for Iraq's contested parliamentary election caught fire on Sunday, ahead of a nationwide recount effort.

The fire started hours after a number of judges were officially tasked with carrying out the manual process of recounting the votes from May's election.

Iraq's civil defense force was able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the main warehouse housing the majority of the ballots, according to General Saad Maan, spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry.

In a video sent to the media, Maan is shown pointing to the main warehouse and saying that the fire was contained before reaching it.

A thick cloud of black smoke billowed in the background as Maan showed the complex, which contains a number of smaller warehouses.

Iraqi security forces and firefighters gather as smoke rises from the blaze.

Read More