Marjory Stoneman Douglas students sing 'Seasons of Love' in emotional performance at Tony Awards

(CNN) Standing onstage at the Tony Awards, the drama students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sang of love and loss in an stirring performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent."

The students sang on a solemn, dark stage with lights centered on them, after which they received a standing ovation.

She and 65 of her students hid for two hours in her office when a mass shooter went on a rampage on February 14 the high school in Parkland, Florida.

"I remember on February 7th, sharing a circle with my beloved students, and encouraging them to be good to each other when times were trying, and to keep the family together," she said in her acceptance speech.

