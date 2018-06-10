Breaking News

Tony Awards 2018: Andrew Garfield's passionate speech, Springsteen performs and more

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 9:48 PM ET, Sun June 10, 2018

Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, in New York City.
Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, in New York City.
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Tiffany Haddish and Michael Kors
Tiffany Haddish and Michael Kors
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
Kathleen Rosemary Treado and Jeff Daniels
Kathleen Rosemary Treado and Jeff Daniels
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Ming-Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry
Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff
Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver
Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver
Stephanie Styles
Stephanie Styles
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Jamshied Sharifi and Miyuki Sakamoto
Jamshied Sharifi and Miyuki Sakamoto
Bruce Barish and Sarah Barish
Bruce Barish and Sarah Barish
Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur
(CNN)The Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway on Sunday night.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who co-hosted the awards show, kicked things off with a piano duet in which they poked fun at the fact that neither of them have won Tony or Grammy Awards.
"Neither one of us has ever won anything. So this is for the people who lose," the hosts sang.
Both have made their Broadway debuts, Groban in 2016's "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," and Bareilles in 2017's "Waitress."
    Andrew Garfield gave a passionate speech while accepting the award for lead actor in a play for his work in "Angels in America." Garfield, who plays Prior Walker, a gay man battling with AIDS, took on the recent Supreme Court decision relating to a Colorado baker to who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.
    "We are all sacred and we all belong," Garfield said. "So, let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked."
    Bruce Springsteen won a special Tony Award for his sold-out Broadway show, "Springsteen on Broadway." Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Broadway star, Chita Rivera both received lifetime achievement awards.
    An emotional moment came when the drama students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas sang "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway musical "Rent."
    Here's the full list of winners:
    Best Book of a Musical
    "The Band's Visit *WINNER
    "Frozen"
    "Mean Girls"
    "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
    "Angels in America"
    "The Band's Visit"
    "Frozen"
    "Mean Girls"
    "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
    Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America" *WINNER
    Tom Hollander, "Travesties"
    Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
    Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"
    Denzel Washington, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
    Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"
    Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"
    Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"
    Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
    Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"
    Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"
    Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"
    Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
    Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"
    Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"
    LaChanze, Summer: "The Donna Summer Musical"
    Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"
    Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"
    Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
    Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
    Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"
    Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"
    Nathan Lane, "Angels in America" *WINNER
    David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's "The Iceman Cometh"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
    Susan Brown, "Angels in America"
    Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
    Deborah Findlay, "The Children"
    Denise Gough, "Angels in America"
    Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women" *WINNER
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
    Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"
    Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"
    Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"
    Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
    Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit" *WINNER
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
    Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
    Renée Fleming, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"
    Lindsay Mendez, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel" *WINNER
    Ashley Park, "Mean Girls Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady"
    Best Musical
    "The Band's Visit"
    "Frozen"
    "Mean Girls"
    "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"