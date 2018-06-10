(CNN) The Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway on Sunday night.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who co-hosted the awards show, kicked things off with a piano duet in which they poked fun at the fact that neither of them have won Tony or Grammy Awards.

"Neither one of us has ever won anything. So this is for the people who lose," the hosts sang.

Both have made their Broadway debuts, Groban in 2016's "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," and Bareilles in 2017's "Waitress."

Andrew Garfield gave a passionate speech while accepting the award for lead actor in a play for his work in "Angels in America." Garfield, who plays Prior Walker, a gay man battling with AIDS, took on the recent Supreme Court decision relating to a Colorado baker to who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

