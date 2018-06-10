Priyanka Chopra apologizes over 'Quantico' episode

Story highlights Storyline angered some fans

Chopra tweeted she's "a proud Indian"

(CNN) Both the star of "Quantico" and ABC have issued a mea culpa for a recent episode that included Indian terrorists featured in the storyline.

There was immediate backlash regarding the "The Blood of Romeo" episode of the popular drama, which stars Priyanka Chopra as former FBI/CIA agent Alex Parrish.

Chopra, who is Indian, is the first Bollywood actress to land a leading role in a prime-time American television show.

On Saturday, she tweeted an apology about the episode.

I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico," the tweet read. "That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."

Read More