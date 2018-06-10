'Billions' wraps season with high-stakes double crosses

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Billions" third-season finale.

In the dog-eat-purebred-dog world of "Billions," the fastest way to flip the script is to engineer a shift in existing alliances. The producers did precisely that in the niftily choreographed third-season finale, setting the stage for a pair of juicy plot lines in the season ahead.

Granted, the surprises couldn't quite match the operatic highs of last season's finishing twist, which saw U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) sell out various people around him -- including his own father -- in his headlong pursuit of bringing down hedge-fund wizard Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis).

Still, the latest episode came pretty close, alternating between elaborate double-crosses. In Rhoades' case, that actually became a triple-cross after his plot to set an obstruction-of-justice trap for the recently appointed Attorney General (Clancy Brown) backfired, leaving Chuck out of a job and his former lieutenants sitting pretty.

Axe, meanwhile, faced his own version of a palace coup, having betrayed top manager Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), who proceeded to stealthily hatch a scheme to establish a rival shop and poach most of his key employees.

