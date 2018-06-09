Settle in with these weekend reads

Breaking News

Updated 8:34 AM ET, Sat June 9, 2018

(CNN)Your memories about Anthony Bourdain. The message he spread through his work. And a struggle to make sense of suicide when there aren't any signs. Here are some stories you should read this weekend.

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

News of Anthony Bourdain's death shook people around the world. We asked for your accounts of how this gifted storyteller and chef touched your life. Thousands of you wrote in. Here's what you shared with us.

Opinion: Anthony Bourdain was a voice for the underdog

    Anthony Bourdain was a tireless advocate for the underdog, writes Alice Driver. That he could defend others with deeply felt sincerity and strength even as he struggled with his own demons is a message to us all.
    There were never any signs

    Her husband was the positive, glass-half-full one in their marriage. He was the one who saw the good in life and, when she was down, lifted her up. So when he took his own life, she was left to make sense of something that simply made no sense.

    Trigger warning

    A photo illustration of a Sig Sauer P320 pistol falling with the trigger side up.
    The Army got upgraded guns. For months, the public didn't. Now, law enforcement officers are suing over a pistol that can fire when you drop it.

    A journey into a continent in distress

    The Antarctic is the planet's last true wilderness. Its rugged landscape is terrifying and intoxicating. It's the sort of place that reminds you of how small you are. But if you look carefully enough, there are signs that human activity is harming one of the planet's most remote ecosystems.

    Mister Rogers, television's polite radical

    Fred Rogers said he went into television because he "hated it so." So he set out to help kids navigate their feelings and the world around them through "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." It was, and still is, a radical departure from nearly all other children's television programming.