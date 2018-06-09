(CNN) Police say Redmond James O'Neal, the son of actors Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett, is responsible for a "violent crime spree" last month that left several people injured in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old is accused of "randomly" attacking five men between May 2 and 5, in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods. Police say the attacks were unprovoked and some victims were seriously hurt.

Redmond O'Neal was charged Friday with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a knife, battery and criminal threats, police said.

O'Neal's attorney, Richard Pintal, did not immediately response to CNN's request for comment.

Read More