The small (but not insignificant) ways Anthony Bourdain made a difference in the lives of some everyday people

(CNN) He was known around the world as a distinguished New York chef and TV host who used food to inspire global diplomacy and cultural exploration. But along the way, Anthony Bourdain touched the lives of individuals -- everyday people for whom his generosity made a big difference.

Here are some of the lesser known ways Bourdain gave back.

He shaped the lives of sick kids and teens

After hearing that he inspired a teenage bone cancer patient's dream to take a foodie road trip , Bourdain donated $3,600 to the teen's cause and helped him reach his fundraising goal.

Bourdain also invited a Hodgkin's lymphoma patient to meet and eat with him in New York as part of her wish with Make-A-Wish Arizona.

