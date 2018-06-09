Anthony Bourdain's fans leave tributes at the restaurant where it all began

(CNN) Anthony Bourdain's fans turned the restaurant where he shot to fame as a chef into a memorial, leaving roses and notes at New York's Brasserie Les Halles.

Bourdain died Friday at 61.

He was in France working on an episode of his CNN series, "Parts Unknown," when a friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room. The cause of death was suicide.

As the nation mourned the celebrated chef turned TV host, fans taped tributes on the door and walls of the shuttered French brasserie, where Bourdain worked as a chef in the 1990s.

"Thank you for what you gave to this world, a deeper understanding of culture and food," one note said. "You have changed our lives forever. Love you forever."

