London (CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined members of Britain's royal family Saturday as they celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday with the traditional Trooping the Colour, a spectacular military parade.

Meghan, wearing a pale peach off-the-shoulder dress and hat, and Prince Harry, in military uniform, left Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage for the event, staged on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, London.

Waiting crowds greeted the couple with cheers as they emerged from the palace. Their appearance comes three weeks after their wedding in Windsor , a ceremony watched by people from around the world.

The Queen, dressed in sky blue, rode by herself in an open carriage. Her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, turns 97 on Sunday and has retired from public duties

Queen Elizabeth II rides in an open carriage Saturday in the Trooping the Colour parade in London.

Prince William's wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, traveled with her mother-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Horse Guards Parade.

