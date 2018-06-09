Paris (CNN) Seeing her opponents come back against her in grand slam finals, this time Simona Halep turned the tables.

The Romanian rallied from a set and break deficit to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 to win the French Open on Saturday and her first grand slam title after three near misses.

Twelve months ago at Roland Garros, the world No. 1 relinquished a set and 3-0 lead against Jelena Ostapenko in the final and this January, Caroline Wozniacki overturned a break hole at 3-4 in the final set at the Australian Open.

In her other grand slam final, in Paris in 2014, the 26-year-old lost a three-set battle to Maria Sharapova.

That heartbreak, though, has been replaced by joy.

"It was amazing and thank you for your support," she told the crowd -- most of whom appeared to be backing her -- on court Philippe-Chatrier. "In the last game I didn't feel like I could breathe any more and didn't want to repeat last year, so I cannot believe it.

"I was dreaming of this moment since I started playing tennis and I'm happy it happened at Roland Garros.

"I wish in the future to play more finals here, because it's a really beautiful tournament and it is my favorite one."

She pummeled a serve on match point and raised her arms in joy before going into the stands to embrace hugs with her entourage.

When Stephens led by a set and 2-0, though, it appeared as if the US Open champion would improve to an unblemished 7-0 in finals. Seeded 10th, the 25-year-old had become the first American other than the Williams sisters to make the French Open final since 2001.

Halep entered the final as the favorite given her clay-court prowess, higher ranking and holding a 5-2 head-to-head record against her rival.

But in the contest of two of the best movers in tennis, Halep had to work hard for her first hold, prevailing in a 25-shot rally for 1-1. It was an indication of things to come -- in the first set.

Better start for Stephens

A composed looking Stephens was indeed the first to break through, gaining a 3-1 advantage.

Stephens regularly threatened the Halep serve, though finally faced a break point at 5-3. To Halep's dismay, she sent a backhand into the net.

A rattled Halep was broken to start the second and Stephens built on the advantage by digging out of a 0-30 hole. On the last point of the second game, Stephens scampered and put up a superb lob that prompted a Halep error.

Stephens had all the momentum yet when it looked it she might take complete control, Halep rallied.

She reeled off nine straight points to lead 3-2 on serve, then broke for 4-2.

The momentum -- and crowd, who often chanted "Simona, Simona" -- was with her.

Halep, however, surrendered the advantage and it went to 4-4.

Momentum change

Stephens was broken to end the set, making a pair of unforced errors down the line on the second and last point of the game as she attempted to alter her patterns facing a now more aggressive opponent.

Both players went off for a toilet break but it did little to change things, although Halep did have to get out of a 0-30 hole in the first game.

As Halep scurried to chase a shot that turned into a drop shot for Stephens and won the point for 4-0, her coach Darren Cahill leaped out of his chair and pumped his fist.

The job was almost done and it became official when Halep crushed a serve on match point that drew an error.

Dominic Thiem attempts to win a first French Open title, too, when he faces Rafael Nadal in Sunday's men's final.

Nadal tries for No. 11.