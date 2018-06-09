(CNN) Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing's Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Justify, a 4-5 favorite, dominated from the start, breaking well from the No. 1 post. He led wire to wire.

"I wanted to see that horse's name up there because we know he was brilliant from Day 1," Baffert said. "And I am so happy for Mike Smith. There is no more deserving (jockey) than him."

Baffert complimented his team for helping the horse, which ran three major, testing races in five weeks.

Smith said Baffert made his dreams come true.

