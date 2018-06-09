Story highlights Peder Fredricson wins Cannes LGCT

(CNN) Peder Fredricson of Sweden pipped world number one-ranked Harrie Smolders to victory in the Cannes round of the Longines Global Champions Tour Saturday.

Riding Hansson WL, European champion Fredricson came out on top in an eight-strong jump off with a clear round of 38.05 seconds, shading Dutchman Smolders, who won the Global Champions Tour overall title last season.

Home hope Simon Delestre (Hermes Ryan) completed the podium with less than half a second separating the trio.

Fredricson, the silver medalist in the Rio Olympics in individual showjumping, has secured his place in the inaugural Global Champions Super Grand Prix in Prague with his victory.

"It's been a great show on a fantastic course," said the 46-year-old Fredricson. "I was delighted to beat really quick horses in the jump-off."

