Story highlights
- Peder Fredricson wins Cannes LGCT
- Takes eight-strong jump off
- Harrie Smolders finishes second
(CNN)Peder Fredricson of Sweden pipped world number one-ranked Harrie Smolders to victory in the Cannes round of the Longines Global Champions Tour Saturday.
Riding Hansson WL, European champion Fredricson came out on top in an eight-strong jump off with a clear round of 38.05 seconds, shading Dutchman Smolders, who won the Global Champions Tour overall title last season.
Home hope Simon Delestre (Hermes Ryan) completed the podium with less than half a second separating the trio.
Fredricson, the silver medalist in the Rio Olympics in individual showjumping, has secured his place in the inaugural Global Champions Super Grand Prix in Prague with his victory.
"It's been a great show on a fantastic course," said the 46-year-old Fredricson. "I was delighted to beat really quick horses in the jump-off."
Fredricson was coming off the back of an encouraging fourth in the previous round in St Tropez on the relatively untried Hansson WL.
Series leader, Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia, finished down the field in 19th place after racking up eight faults in the first round on California.
German veteran Ludger Beerbaum was the first to go in the jump off, riding Casello to a steady clear in 42.55 seconds, but this time was to be beaten by his seven other rivals in a high standard competition.
Valkenswaard United tops in Cannes
Earlier Saturday saw the Valkenswaard United pair of Alberto Zorzi and Jur Vrieling claim the Global Champions League competition on the French Riviera.
Vrieling's quick and clear round on VDL Glasgow v. Merelsnest N.O.P laid down an early marker, which the other teams were unable match as Miami Celtics, with Jessica Springsteen and Cameron Hanley took second place, with the experienced pair of John Whitaker and Rolf-Göran Bengtsson (Cascais Charms) in third place after a closely fought contest.
London Knights lead the overall standings, but United have closed the gap to just five points with Shanghai Swans remaining in third with the Celtics just six further points adrift.