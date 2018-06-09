Trump calls for elimination of tariffs, end to US being world's 'piggy bank'

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday said he wanted to see the elimination of trade barriers between the United States and its closest allies, amid tensions over the Trump administration's move to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking during an impropmtu news conference at the G7 summit in Canada on Saturday, Trump said his ultimate goal was the elimination of all trade duties.

"Ultimately that's what you want," he said. "You want a tariff free. You want no barriers. And you want no subsidies. Because you have some cases where countries are subsidizing industries and that's not fair."

Trump's call for the elimination of trade barriers come amid fears of an all-out trade war after the US moved ahead with a 25% import tax on steel and a 10% on aluminum on most countries. The United States' closest trading partners -- the EU, Canada and Mexico -- have vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs on scores of US products beginning in the coming weeks.

G7 leaders had intended to use the summit to confront Trump on the tariffs, which they have described as protectionist and a threat to the global economy.

