Trump to depart G7 ahead of climate change talks

La Malbaie, Quebec (CNN) President Donald Trump planned an early exit from the Group of Seven talks here Saturday, concluding his fraught visit to the yearly conference of industrialized nations several hours before his counterparts, who remained behind to discuss cleaning up the oceans and halting climate change.

Reluctant to participate at all in this year's G7, Trump chose ultimately to make a truncated visit, arriving behind schedule on Friday and will depart before anyone else on Saturday. He will make an early exit to fly directly to Singapore, where a high-stakes summit with Kim Jong Un awaits.

In public remarks, Trump has spoken of those landmark talks in far rosier terms than the G7 summit, leading to the impression he was looking forward more to sitting down with a longtime adversary than America's closest allies. His suggestion on Friday that Russia should be reinstated in the G7 after five years in exile only contributed to the impression that Trump is purposely fracturing the international order.

Senior administration officials downplayed the Russia remark, saying there was no organized effort to allow Russia back in. And one aide suggested Trump only made the comment offhand after reading about Russia's expulsion from the group.

But it nonetheless threw the riverside summit into further turmoil. In Canada, Trump confronted a fractured set of Western alliances that he has shown little desire to repair. Instead, Trump has embraced the discord with his French, Canadian, German and British counterparts, lashing out on Twitter in the hours before he will depart on Air Force One for Quebec.

Read More