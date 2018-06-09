Justice Department won't defend DACA in Texas lawsuit

(CNN) The Justice Department won't defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in a federal lawsuit that Texas and six other states filed last month challenging the constitutionality of the program.

The DOJ argued in a legal filing late Friday that the DACA policy is unlawful and is "an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws."

The filing was filed in response to a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on behalf of seven states to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The states argue that former President Barack Obama's initial creation of DACA in 2012 violated the Constitution and federal law.

The states challenging DACA are Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia.

President Donald Trump decided to end the DACA program, which granted protections from deportation and work authorization to young undocumented immigrants who had come to the US as children, but has been blocked from ending the program, for the time being, by other federal courts.

