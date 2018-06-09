Census memo warns citizenship question will hurt 'quality' of 2020 count

Washington (CNN) An internal Census Bureau memo sent to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warns that adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census will hurt "the quality of the census count" and be "very costly."

The memo was made public on Saturday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform after the Department of Commerce provided the committee with documents related to a controversial move announced in March to include a citizenship question as part of the 2020 Census.

Census data serves as the basis for decisions about how to allocate federal resources and how congressional districts are drawn. The purpose of collecting the data is to count the entire US population, not just citizens.

Critics who oppose the addition of a citizenship question fear that asking about citizenship status will lead to an inaccurate population count if undocumented individuals decline to complete the questionnaire.

The internal memo dated January 19, 2018, to Secretary Ross from John Abowd , the Census Bureau's chief scientist and associate director for research and methodology, warns of a variety of risks associated with asking about citizenship.

