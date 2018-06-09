Jeff Sessions tried and failed to justify splitting up migrant families

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) It's hard to defend the indefensible. On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, explaining why the Trump administration is separating migrant families at the border. "If people don't want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them," Sessions said. "We've got to get this message out. You're not given immunity."

The problem for Sessions is that the message is out about this policy, and Americans are not buying it. Attempting to justify splitting up families, Sessions offered several policy explanations about why it was necessary. But his rationale for family separations doesn't hold up. The practice is as inhumane as it sounds.

Lawbreaking US citizens are allowed regular communication with their children.