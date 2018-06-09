Pope urges oil, energy bosses to lead on environment

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis urged oil and energy industry executives to be leaders on the environment as he met with them Saturday in a first-of-its-kind conference at the Vatican.

"There should be no room for opportunistic and cynical efforts to gain small partial results in the short run while shifting equally significant costs and damages to future generations," the Pope told an audience that included international leaders from BP, Exxon Mobil, Statoil and multinational mining company Anglo-American.

"Civilization requires energy," the Pope said, "but energy must not be used to destroy civilization!"

Francis encouraged the industry chiefs to reduce fossil fuel use and work to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit climate change caused by carbon dioxide emission and greenhouse gases.

Environmental degradation and climate change hurt the poor most of all, he said, telling the group to consider the impact of their economic decisions.

Read More