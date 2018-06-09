Breaking News

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68

Danny Kirwan, whose work was featured on five Fleetwood Mac albums, died June 8.
(CNN)Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.

"Danny was a huge force in our early years," said a Facebook post signed by Mick Fleetwood, one of the band's founders. "His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years."
Kirwan was 18 when he joined Fleetwood Mac, which at the time consisted of Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Kirwan contributed guitar and vocal work in addition to songwriting while he was with the band, and his talents were first featured on the band's 1969 effort, "Then Play On." His work appeared on several other albums, including 1970's "Kiln House" and "Future Games" a year later.
    British-American band Fleetwood Mac formed in 1967. John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Bob Welch and Christine McVie pose in front of the Hollywood sign circa 1970.
    Christine McVie performs onstage with Fleetwood Mac in 1971.
    American Bob Welch plays at Sundown in 1972. Welch joined the band in 1971 before launching a solo career. On June 7, 2012, Welch died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest. He was 66.
    John McVie, from left, Danny Kirwan, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green pose in 1969.
    Singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks performs onstage. She joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham.
    British drummer Mick Fleetwood is the only original member left in the band. (Though the band&#39;s name is derived in part from his, bassist John McVie didn&#39;t join the band until shortly after it was formed).
    Lindsey Buckingham plays during on the 2009 &quot;Unleashed&quot; Fleetwood Mac tour. Buckingham was the lead singer from 1975 to 1987, and form 1997 to present day.
    Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood perform at Wembley Arena in 2009.
    In London, Fleetwood Mac perform together in 1998.
    Buckingham performs in 1980 in the Netherlands.
    Nicks sings in concert in 1978.
    Kirwan was fired in 1972 shortly after the release of the album "Bare Trees."
    Kirwan was among the members of the band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, though he didn't attend the induction ceremony, Rolling Stone magazine noted.
    "Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured over fifty years," Fleetwood said on Facebook. "Thank you, Danny Kirwan. You will forever be missed!"

    CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton contributed to this report.