Kabul (CNN) The Afghan Taliban called Saturday for a three-day ceasefire with Afghan forces over the Eid al-Fitr holiday, a move that follows the Afghan government's own declaration of a truce.

A Taliban statement ordered a halt on attacks of "internal enemies" but said that operations against "foreign invaders" should continue with attacks against them "wherever and whenever they are seen."

President Ashraf Ghani announced Thursday that his government was ordering a temporary ceasefire between June 12 and June 21, the period this year in which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not winning them hearts and minds, but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause," he added on Twitter

In their statement, the Afghan Taliban said they would allow prisoners to visit with families and asked for the group's regional leaders to commute some prisoners' sentences. The group also called for its fighters to avoid large gatherings to prevent any civilian deaths in potential airstrikes.