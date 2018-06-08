Philly police issue new trespassing policy after Starbucks arrests

(CNN) The Philadelphia Police Department on Friday on announced a new policy on handling trespassing calls after the arrests of two African-American men at a Starbucks sparked protests over racial bias.

Under the new policy, officers should "attempt to de-escalate and mediate the disturbance" between a property owner and accused trespasser and ask for a police supervisor at the scene "to avoid misuse of police authority by business owners and the appearance of any impropriety by the officers."

Additionally, the accused trespasser has to "know and understand that he/she is not allowed" on the property and defy an order to leave in the presence of police, according to the guideline. The owner must also sign a document confirming the intention to prosecute.

"While business owners may exclude persons from their establishments, they cannot misuse the authority of police officers in the process," said a memorandum on the new policy.

"Such misuse may lead to a technically lawful arrest, but can create the appearance of improprieties on behalf of the officers and the department."