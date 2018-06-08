Hawaii volcano's bubbling lava is enough to cover Manhattan

(CNN) The Kilauea volcano erupted 36 days ago, and with it came massive ash clouds, earthquakes, mountains of lava and hundreds of evacuations on Hawaii's big Island.

Since May 3, Kilauea's lava, ash and rocks have destroyed about 600 homes, closed major highways and prompted health warnings.

It's moving fast

The eruption has spewed out enough lava to fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools since it started, the US Geological Survey said.

The lava is "enough to cover Manhattan 6.5 feet deep" and fill 11.3 million average dump trucks, it said.

