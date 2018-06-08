Anthony Bourdain's life in pictures

Mario Tama/Getty Images for CNN Anthony Bourdain shoots an episode of his CNN show "Parts Unknown" in Salvador, Brazil, in 2014.

Anthony Bourdain, the gifted chef, storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades, has died at the age of 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," said CNN, which confirmed his suicide on Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller."