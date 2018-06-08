Breaking News

Anthony Bourdain's life in pictures

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain shoots an episode of his CNN show "Parts Unknown" in Salvador, Brazil, in 2014.
Mario Tama/Getty Images for CNN

Anthony Bourdain, the gifted chef, storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades, has died at the age of 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," said CNN, which confirmed his suicide on Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller."

A young Bourdain, right, takes a photo with his dad, Pierre, and his brother, Christopher, on New Jersey's Long Beach Island in 1970. Pierre Bourdain was a music executive with Columbia Records. His wife, Gladys, was an editor for The New York Times.
Family Photo
Bourdain, left, is seen in the 1970s with fellow chefs in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He later went to culinary school before working at various restaurants in New York City.
UPPA/Photoshot/Newscom
Bourdain sits at his New York City restaurant Brasserie Les Halles in 2001. A year earlier, he wrote his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." The Smithsonian once called Bourdain "the original rock star" of the culinary world.
Jim Cooper/AP
Bourdain poses in a Sydney kitchen in 2005. He got his first TV show in 2002 when he hosted "A Cook's Tour" on the Food Network.
Jacky Ghossein/Fairfax Media via Getty Images
His breakout show, "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," aired on the Travel Channel from 2005-2012. Bourdain would take viewers around the world to show how different cultures enjoy their food.
Discovery Channel/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Bourdain joins another celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, in the kitchen of "The London," Ramsay's former restaurant in New York, in 2006. "Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," Ramsay said on Friday. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."
Neville Elder/Corbis/Getty Images
Bourdain holds his daughter, Ariane, in 2008. Ariane was his only child.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Bourdain and his second wife, Ottavia, get matching snake tattoos in South Beach, Florida, in 2011. The two divorced in 2016.
Splash News/Alamy
Bourdain rides an all-terrain vehicle in Colombia while filming "Parts Unknown." The CNN show premiered in 2013.
Josh Ferrell for CNN
Bourdain was also one of the judges on the reality show "The Taste," a cooking competition that ran from 2013-2015.
Sasha Shemirani/Disney/ABC via Getty Images
Bourdain enjoys a bite of food while on location in Vietnam. While accepting a Peabody Award for "Parts Unknown" in 2013, Bourdain said: "We ask very simple questions: What makes you happy? What do you eat? What do you like to cook? And everywhere in the world we go and ask these very simple questions. We tend to get some really astonishing answers."
David S. Holloway/CNN
Bourdain visits the Serengeti plain in Tanzania in 2014.
David S. Holloway/CNN
Bourdain accepts an Emmy Award for "Parts Unknown" in 2014.
Phil McCarten/AP
Bourdain films in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2015.
David Scott Holloway/CNN
Bourdain and chef Eric Ripert have lunch in Marseille, France, in 2015. Ripert was the person who found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday.
ZPZ for CNN
Bourdain enjoys a "hangover cure" breakfast that chef Nigella Lawson made for him at her home in London in 2016.
David Scott Holloway/CNN
Bourdain sits down with US President Barack Obama during a "Parts Unknown" episode in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2016. Over a dish of bun cha, Obama shared personal stories and reflected on his own international travels.
CNN
Bourdain sits down for lunch with Hausa people in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2017. "People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometowns or homelands than a traditional reporter could hope to document," said judges for the Peabody Award, who honored Bourdain in 2013.
ZPZ for CNN
While appearing on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Bourdain plays a "Secret Ingredient" game with Fallon and actress Sienna Miller.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via Getty Images
Bourdain rides a train in Sri Lanka in 2017. Tributes are pouring in from all over the world after his death. "Tony Bourdain made the world a smarter, better place, and nobody will forget him," tweeted "Chopped" host Ted Allen.
David Scott Holloway/CNN