Alligator may have bitten, killed woman in Florida, authorities say

(CNN) Authorities believe a woman who disappeared Friday morning while walking beside a lake died after being bitten by an alligator, according to the Florida Fishing and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A necropsy performed on a 12-foot, 6-inch alligator captured in the lake in Davie indicates the woman was bitten by the animal, said agency spokesperson Rob Klepper.

"The FWC believes that the victim is deceased and we will continue recovery efforts on the lake with local authorities," he said.

CNN affiliate WSVN says police told them a witness saw the woman walking her dogs near SW 52nd Avenue in Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park. The witness told police the woman was gone the next time she looked but the dogs were still there, WSVN reported.

One of the animals had a fresh wound, WSVN said. The dogs didn't want to leave the lake and are now being cared for by Broward County Animal Care, WSVN said.

